Zovio Provides $10,000 in Grants to Wounded Warrior Project

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, has announced a $10,000 donation to Wounded Warrior Project ®' s (WWP) career counseling program, Warriors to Work ® .

Warriors to Work helps post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families transition from military to civilian life by providing career support services such as resume writing assistance and interview preparation. The Warriors to Work program also partners with employers across various industries to help connect warriors and their families to employment opportunities.

According to a Wounded Warrior Project survey of the wounded warriors it serves, the warrior unemployment rate is 16%, up from 12% in 2019. Warriors reported barriers to employment include mental health issues, difficulty being around others, and being physically incapable.

"One of Zovio's Corporate Social Responsibility goals is to activate ambition for all learners, and remove barriers to success for everyone," said Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Jennifer Love Bruce. "Wounded Warrior Project's Warriors to Work program is a great example of those goals aligning."

The WWP Annual Warrior Survey shows 89% of WWP warriors say they have experienced more than three service-connected injuries or health problems. These range from physical pain like back or shoulder problems to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. These factors can make it a challenge for veterans entering the workforce.

Mental health has a significant impact on one's quality of life, and according to the same survey, WWP warriors score 28% below the national norm in psychological well-being. Additionally, veterans who suffered a serious combat injury were more likely to report problems with reentry ( Pew Research Center ). By providing support to those entering the workforce, the Warriors to Work program aims to improve those statistics.

"Wounded veterans are a historically challenged job-seeking population, and the difficulties they face transitioning to civilian life are now exacerbated by the pandemic," said Tom Kastner, WWP financial wellness vice president. "Consequently, Zovio's commitment to the Warriors to Work program is especially important and appreciated now. Their generous support will allow us to continue empowering warriors and their families to find their next careers, no matter the challenge."

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more .

Contact: Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858 668 2586 x11636

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-provides-10-000-in-grants-to-wounded-warrior-project-301166034.html

SOURCE Zovio