Msci Inc (MSCI) President & COO Cd Baer Pettit Sold $945,600 of Shares

President & COO of Msci Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cd Baer Pettit (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of MSCI on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $378.24 a share. The total sale was $945,600.

MSCI Inc is an independent provider of research-driven insights and tools for institutional investors. It offers content, applications and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. MSCI Inc has a market cap of $34.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $416.22 with a P/E ratio of 62.22 and P/S ratio of 21.32. The dividend yield of MSCI Inc stocks is 0.69%. MSCI Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MSCI Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

