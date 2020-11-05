Corning Inc (GLW) President and COO Eric S Musser Sold $855,545 of Shares

President and COO of Corning Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric S Musser (insider trades) sold 25,357 shares of GLW on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $33.74 a share. The total sale was $855,545.

Corning Inc is the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments are Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. Corning Inc has a market cap of $26.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.49 with a P/E ratio of 172.45 and P/S ratio of 2.63. The dividend yield of Corning Inc stocks is 2.52%. Corning Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Corning Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP & Controller Edward A Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of GLW stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $33.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.

President and COO Eric S Musser sold 25,357 shares of GLW stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $33.74. The price of the stock has increased by 2.22% since.

