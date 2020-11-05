Pepsico Inc (PEP) CEO, PBNA Kirk Tanner Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CEO, PBNA of Pepsico Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kirk Tanner (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of PEP on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $136.81 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

PepsiCo Inc is a food, snack and beverage company. It manufactures, markets, distributes and sells convenient and enjoyable beverages, foods and snacks, serving customers and consumers in more than 200 countries and territories. PepsiCo Inc has a market cap of $190.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $138.05 with a P/E ratio of 27.34 and P/S ratio of 2.82. The dividend yield of PepsiCo Inc stocks is 2.86%. PepsiCo Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated PepsiCo Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

