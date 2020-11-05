Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank Sold $5 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO and President of Capital One Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard D Fairbank (insider trades) sold 64,550 shares of COF on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $76.93 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Capital One Financial Corp operates in the financial domain. Through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, it markets financial products and services. Capital One Financial Corp has a market cap of $36 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.70 with a P/E ratio of 39.36 and P/S ratio of 1.29. The dividend yield of Capital One Financial Corp stocks is 1.66%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Capital One Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 64,550 shares of COF stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $76.93. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 65,945 shares of COF stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $73.56. The price of the stock has increased by 6.99% since.

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 66,430 shares of COF stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $72.28. The price of the stock has increased by 8.88% since.

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 65,411 shares of COF stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $74.71. The price of the stock has increased by 5.34% since.

