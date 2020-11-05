  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Regional Management Corp (RM) President and CEO Robert William Beck Bought $52,725 of Shares

November 05, 2020 | About: RM +4.97%

President and CEO of Regional Management Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert William Beck (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of RM on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $21.09 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,725.

Regional Management Corp is a diversified specialty consumer finance company. The firm provides a range of loan products to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. Regional Management Corp has a market cap of $294.780 million; its shares were traded at around $26.00 with a P/E ratio of 10.45 and P/S ratio of 0.84. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Regional Management Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Robert William Beck bought 2,500 shares of RM stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $21.09. The price of the stock has increased by 23.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Roel C Campos bought 8,500 shares of RM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $23.36. The price of the stock has increased by 11.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)