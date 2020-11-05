Regional Management Corp (RM) President and CEO Robert William Beck Bought $52,725 of Shares

President and CEO of Regional Management Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert William Beck (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of RM on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $21.09 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,725.

Regional Management Corp is a diversified specialty consumer finance company. The firm provides a range of loan products to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. Regional Management Corp has a market cap of $294.780 million; its shares were traded at around $26.00 with a P/E ratio of 10.45 and P/S ratio of 0.84.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Roel C Campos bought 8,500 shares of RM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $23.36. The price of the stock has increased by 11.3% since.

