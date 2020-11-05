Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) CFO Antonio L Delise Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CFO of Marketaxess Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Antonio L Delise (insider trades) sold 4,200 shares of MKTX on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $540.59 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc provides electronic fixed-income trading platform. It's trading categories include US and European high-grade corporate, European Government, and high-yield bonds. The firm also provides market information and analytic tools. MarketAxess Holdings Inc has a market cap of $22.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $581.17 with a P/E ratio of 80.03 and P/S ratio of 34.21. The dividend yield of MarketAxess Holdings Inc stocks is 0.39%. MarketAxess Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MarketAxess Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with MarketAxess Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Antonio L Delise sold 4,200 shares of MKTX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $540.59. The price of the stock has increased by 7.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Global Head of Sales Kevin M Mcpherson sold 4,000 shares of MKTX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $558.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.01% since.

Chief Information Officer Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MKTX stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $554.71. The price of the stock has increased by 4.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MKTX, click here