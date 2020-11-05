Blackberry (BB) Executive Chairman & CEO John S Chen Sold $2.6 million of Shares

Executive Chairman & CEO of Blackberry (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S Chen (insider trades) sold 558,003 shares of BB on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $4.67 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

BlackBerry Ltd is a Canada-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. It also owns QNX, a leader in software used in automotive infotainment systems. BlackBerry Ltd has a market cap of $2.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $4.86 with and P/S ratio of 2.76. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with BlackBerry Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

