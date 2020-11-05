  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Blackberry (BB) Executive Chairman & CEO John S Chen Sold $2.6 million of Shares

November 05, 2020 | About: BB +3.85%

Executive Chairman & CEO of Blackberry (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S Chen (insider trades) sold 558,003 shares of BB on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $4.67 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

BlackBerry Ltd is a Canada-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. It also owns QNX, a leader in software used in automotive infotainment systems. BlackBerry Ltd has a market cap of $2.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $4.86 with and P/S ratio of 2.76. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with BlackBerry Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman & CEO John S Chen sold 558,003 shares of BB stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $4.67. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)