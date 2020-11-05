Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) EVP/Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Hargis Sold $5.8 million of Shares

EVP/Chief Marketing Officer of Charter Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Hargis (insider trades) sold 9,679 shares of CHTR on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $594.81 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Charter Communications Inc is a providers of cable services in the United States. The company offers entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter Communications Inc has a market cap of $129.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $647.36 with a P/E ratio of 51.11 and P/S ratio of 2.93. Charter Communications Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Charter Communications Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Christopher L Winfrey sold 64,519 shares of CHTR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $595.8. The price of the stock has increased by 8.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of CHTR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $594.81. The price of the stock has increased by 8.83% since.

