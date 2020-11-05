Teradyne Inc (TER) President and CEO Mark E Jagiela Sold $11.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Teradyne Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark E Jagiela (insider trades) sold 129,976 shares of TER on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $90.18 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Teradyne Inc caters to the semiconductor industry. Its products include test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, hard disk drives, solid state disks and circuit boards. Teradyne Inc has a market cap of $16.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $99.32 with a P/E ratio of 24.96 and P/S ratio of 5.97. The dividend yield of Teradyne Inc stocks is 0.40%. Teradyne Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 32.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Paul J Tufano sold 6,867 shares of TER stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $92. The price of the stock has increased by 7.96% since.

Director Paul J Tufano sold 18,000 shares of TER stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $91.92. The price of the stock has increased by 8.05% since.

Director Paul J Tufano sold 14,682 shares of TER stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $92.03. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TER, click here