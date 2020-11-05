Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) CEO Michael P Plisinski Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CEO of Onto Innovation Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael P Plisinski (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of ONTO on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $35.26 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Rudolph Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures and supports defect inspection,packaging lithography, thin film metrology and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. Onto Innovation Inc has a market cap of $1.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.51 with and P/S ratio of 3.46. Onto Innovation Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Onto Innovation Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

