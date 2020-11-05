Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) President & CEO David W Heinzmann Sold $3.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Littelfuse Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David W Heinzmann (insider trades) sold 17,660 shares of LFUS on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $209 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Littelfuse Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling of circuit protection product for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. It offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial vehicles. Littelfuse Inc has a market cap of $5.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $211.28 with a P/E ratio of 55.60 and P/S ratio of 3.74. The dividend yield of Littelfuse Inc stocks is 0.90%. Littelfuse Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Littelfuse Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Littelfuse Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 2,440 shares of LFUS stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $206.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CLO, CHRO & Corp Secy Ryan K Stafford sold 10,750 shares of LFUS stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $208.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.

VP & CAO Jeffrey G Gorski sold 1,110 shares of LFUS stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $206.14. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.

Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,000 shares of LFUS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $207.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.02% since.

Director John E Major sold 4,435 shares of LFUS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $200.16. The price of the stock has increased by 5.56% since.

Director Nathan Zommer sold 3,500 shares of LFUS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $200.17. The price of the stock has increased by 5.55% since.

