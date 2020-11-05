Liberty Wealth Management Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pfizer Inc

Investment company Liberty Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pfizer Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Liberty Wealth Management Llc owns 868 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ESGU, GOVT, WFC, EWJ, RTX, JPST, SYY, DNP, SCJ, CMA, WTRG, KODK, APTV, EEM, ARKW, ARKG, BEAM, XLC, ONEM, WORK, MRNA, SPRO, REKR, IR, FTSM, CCJ, CHD, VDC, TFI, SPLG, SLV, FXR, FXD, PNQI, MU, VTEB, ACB, KEYS, GWRE, TDOC, CC, PLNT, XLB, TEAM, VXF, SPOT, AVLR, NIO, ARKK, USHY, SPTL, NKLA, ARNC, DXCM, OGE, LNC, JJSF, IDXX, HEI, GGG, FICO, EXAS, EW, DLB, PPG, INGR, COO, VALE, COKE, CSGP, CHKP, CRH, BSX, AON, UDJP, VEEV, NCLH, NOW, APH, PCRX, GMAB, ENV, FAF, VRSK, ARES, DFS, HEI.A, XEL, WST, TYL, STC, SNA, RPM, QGEN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IVV, EFG, LQD, IGSB, VLUE, ESGE, IJR, IEFA, SHYG, IHI, VTI, V, IYG, USMV, IXN, VEU, SBUX, NEE, PG, INTC, IVW, NEAR, VGT, UPS, TLT, IVE, HTBK, PEP, ABT, GILD, ABBV, IEF, QQQ, SCHB, SPIB, VIG, KO, NVS, WEC, GLD, VEA, PLD, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, DTE, GSK, RIO, SLB, BIV, BOND, EFA, HYG, MTUM, SPY, VFH, VHT, VNQ, VUG, VWO, XLV, A, BAC, CVS, CME, CHL, CSCO, STZ, DD, NOK, SCSC, SIMO, TOT, PM, NXPI, MC, TWLO, AGG, BND, BNDX, BSV, CWI, FTEC, HEZU, IAU, IGE, IWM, SCHF, SIZE, USIG, VTV, XLE, XLU, CB, ASX, AEG, ADC, APD, AKAM, MO, AMX, AMP, ANSS, ARCC, AJG, BHE, CSGS, CRS, CASS, CVCY, CPK, CHA, CHU, DXC, DIOD, ETN, EIX, ENS, ERIC, GTY, HDB, HMSY, HPQ, ICE, ISRG, LZB, MTB, MFC, MKTX, MBWM, MTD, MOV, NTAP, NXST, ONB, OMCL, ORCL, PAYX, PB, DORM, WRK, ONTO, SSB, STM, SMG, ATCO, SIRI, TRV, SYK, TRP, UMBF, UNP, UMC, UTL, VFC, VRTX, WBA, WMB, ET, MPV, NCV, JPS, NKX, EIM, SCD, DIAX, PGP, WNS, HIMX, BR, MELI, ULTA, STWD, AFT, FRC, APTS, MPC, WDAY, FEI, BRG, PE, BOOT, CCD, PYPL, CTMX, RACE, HPE, MEDP, TTD, SNAP, OKTA, MFGP, VICI, DOCU, TRTN, PRSP, DOW, ALC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, BLV, DBEF, DBJP, EMB, FXO, IJH, ITA, NOBL, SCHV, SDY, TIP, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, HDV, CVX, T, PFE, MSFT, AEP, FDD, ITOT, CMCSA, D, NVDA, VZ, GOOG, DIA, VOO, XLF, ACN, AMZN, BP, LUMN, CCI, FDS, HRL, LOW, NKE, QCOM, SHW, TXN, UNH, KMI, ZTS, DXJ, IBB, IEMG, BCE, CM, CCL, ELP, DUK, EMR, XOM, GS, HON, IBM, LMT, NGG, PHI, SNE, SO, TGT, TMO, TSCO, UL, VOD, XLNX, CMG, MA, VIPS, FB, NRZ, AY, EWG, FBND, VMBS, VO, VYM, MMM, ASML, ATVI, ADBE, AAP, ALXN, AEE, AXP, AMT, AZN, AZO, TFC, BIDU, BK, BMRN, BLK, BTI, VIAC, CHRW, FIS, C, GLW, COST, CMI, DHI, DVA, DE, DVN, ECL, EQIX, FMC, FDX, F, GOOGL, HRB, MNST, HAS, HFC, HD, HBAN, INFO, ILMN, IP, KLAC, KFRC, KMB, KIM, LHCG, LFUS, MAC, MMP, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MET, NICE, NFLX, NSC, NVO, OXY, PCG, PNC, PPL, PGR, PEG, DGX, RF, RMD, ROP, SAP, SNY, SNN, LUV, EQNR, STE, NLOK, TSM, UAL, UAA, UBSI, VLO, GWW, WAB, WM, WY, EBAY, EXLS, MFG, LULU, VMW, AWK, BUD, FTNT, CLNY, DG, LEA, LYB, BAH, SPLK, PANW, ICLR, CDW, BABA, BKI, OLLI, NTNX, REZI, UBER, AMCR, DT, AOM, HYLB, HYS, JNK, QUAL, SCHE, SJNK, SPLV,
- Sold Out: CNI, CRON, KSU, CGC, ENB, AEO, RDS.A, MCK, MGA, CBOE, PCY, SCHP, CNXN, FNDX, NTR, RELX, ABC, SCHX, SCHR, SMFG, CEF, SRNE, LAC, SCHA, APHA, SHOP, FNX, CLNC, EBND, FNDA, FNDF, NDAQ, CP, UA, DEM, INMD, WH, EPR, VREX, FE, EPD, ORAN, SVC, QSR, CYBR, NOMD, TBPH, TILE, DES, COTY, ETR, ENIA, DRD, COLB, CCEP, SCHC, SCHH, GOLD, BOKF, ANGO, SDS, UPRO, XBI, LEG, IX, NFG, PBCT, PUK, MCHP, REGN, RCI, RY, MEI, TU, INVA, MTN, WSO, WDC, FTS, TWTR, RDS.B, LAZ, USA, BBL, HBI, AER, AUPH, LVS, TAK, LOGM, KB, VEON, IRM, BCC, NTES,
For the details of LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,238 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.17%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 40,971 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 115,141 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 70,807 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 47,046 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50%
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 115,141 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 216,226 shares as of .New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,353 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES INC (EWJ)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,271 shares as of .New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,623 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (VLUE)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,134 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 42,375 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 48,207 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHYG)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,723 shares as of .Added: Visa Inc (V)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 125.59%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $197.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of .Sold Out: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.85.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.18%. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $69.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 3,041 shares as of .Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (HDV)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 54.96%. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 1,231 shares as of .Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 33.7%. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 5,524 shares as of .Reduced: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 76.21%. The sale prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 221 shares as of .Reduced: FIRST TRUST STOXX (FDD)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in FIRST TRUST STOXX by 25.1%. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 18,763 shares as of .Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (ITOT)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 60.62%. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 606 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying