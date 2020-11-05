Liberty Wealth Management Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pfizer Inc

Investment company Liberty Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pfizer Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Liberty Wealth Management Llc owns 868 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,238 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.17% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 40,971 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 115,141 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 70,807 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 47,046 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50%

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 115,141 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 216,226 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,353 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,271 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,623 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,134 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 42,375 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 48,207 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,723 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 125.59%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $197.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.85.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.18%. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $69.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 3,041 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 54.96%. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 1,231 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 33.7%. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 5,524 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 76.21%. The sale prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 221 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in FIRST TRUST STOXX by 25.1%. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 18,763 shares as of .

Liberty Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 60.62%. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Liberty Wealth Management Llc still held 606 shares as of .