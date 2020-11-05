  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Corbion NV, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, Sells Kansas City Southern, Hawkins Inc, The Mosaic Co

November 05, 2020 | About: INGR +2% MARK +0.91% SLV +6.16% BG +4.54% THS +0.75% AVGO +4.45% IFF +2.41% CSNVY +0% FVAC +3.47% DPHC +0% ESI +4.73%

Ballwin, MO, based Investment company Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Corbion NV, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp, Ingredion Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, Hawkins Inc, The Mosaic Co, Ventas Inc, Workhorse Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. owns 266 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutter+%26+co+brokerage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 148,275 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
  2. Symrise AG (SYIEF) - 78,250 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  3. Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 184,577 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41%
  4. Givaudan SA (GVDNY) - 117,475 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  5. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 51,495 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47. The stock is now traded at around $107.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 29,140 shares as of .

New Purchase: Corbion NV (CSNVY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Corbion NV. The purchase prices were between $34.88 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 60,175 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 172,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (DPHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 58,870 shares as of .

New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 117,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.15, with an estimated average price of $66.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,090 shares as of .

Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,580 shares as of .

Added: Remark Holdings Inc (MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Remark Holdings Inc by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $0.99 and $2.59, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $1.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,664,642 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 67,979 shares as of .

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 113.18%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,656 shares as of .

Added: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 61.36%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,995 shares as of .

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,112 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26.

Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $5.93 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.52.

Sold Out: Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Tomra Systems ASA. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $49.05, with an estimated average price of $41.65.

Sold Out: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSHP.PFD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.36.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $26.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)