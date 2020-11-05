VCU Investment Management Co Buys ALPS ETF TRUST

Investment company VCU Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VCU Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q3, VCU Investment Management Co owns 8 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of VCU Investment Management Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vcu+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VCU Investment Management Co
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 720,036 shares, 43.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 441,365 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 1,398,577 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 59,375 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%
- ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP) - 725,632 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
VCU Investment Management Co initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 725,632 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of VCU Investment Management Co. Also check out:
1. VCU Investment Management Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. VCU Investment Management Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VCU Investment Management Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VCU Investment Management Co keeps buying