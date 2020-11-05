VCU Investment Management Co Buys ALPS ETF TRUST

Investment company VCU Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VCU Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q3, VCU Investment Management Co owns 8 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMLP,

AMLP, Added Positions: AGG,

AGG, Reduced Positions: IVV, IEFA, SPEM,

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 720,036 shares, 43.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 441,365 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 1,398,577 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 59,375 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74% ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP) - 725,632 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

VCU Investment Management Co initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 725,632 shares as of .