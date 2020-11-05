  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

November 05, 2020 | About: VEU +2.26% IWX +1.6% BND +0.1% BSV -0.01% VB +2.54% IWR +2.27% VGSH -0.02% ABT +1.79% SCZ +2.57% INTC +0.68%

Investment company Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compton+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 218,611 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2301.26%
  2. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 74,533 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.29%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,841 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 45,374 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.25%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWX) - 128,077 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 849.56%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,278 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,117 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 2301.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.06%. The holding were 218,611 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 849.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 128,077 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 735.40%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 63,474 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 714.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 67,342 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 176.25%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $168.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 45,374 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 245.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 97,722 shares as of .

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)