Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 218,611 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2301.26% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 74,533 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,841 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 45,374 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.25% ISHARES TRUST (IWX) - 128,077 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 849.56%

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,278 shares as of .

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,117 shares as of .

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 2301.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.06%. The holding were 218,611 shares as of .

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 849.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 128,077 shares as of .

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 735.40%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 63,474 shares as of .

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 714.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 67,342 shares as of .

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 176.25%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $168.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 45,374 shares as of .

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 245.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 97,722 shares as of .

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.