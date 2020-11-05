  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Third Quarter 2020 Business and Financial Update on November 10, 2020

November 05, 2020 | About: NAS:OSMT +4.04%

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2020 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time 4:30 p.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029
International (409) 217-8312
Conference ID 4356477
Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]




