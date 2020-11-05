Insperity Inc (NSP) Chairman of the Board & CEO Paul J Sarvadi Sold $5.4 million of Shares

Chairman of the Board & CEO of Insperity Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul J Sarvadi (insider trades) sold 66,075 shares of NSP on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $82.39 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Insperity Inc is engaged in providing human resources and business solutions designed to improve business performance. Its product offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions. Insperity Inc has a market cap of $3.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.09 with a P/E ratio of 22.41 and P/S ratio of 0.78. The dividend yield of Insperity Inc stocks is 1.72%. Insperity Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Insperity Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board & CEO Paul J Sarvadi sold 66,075 shares of NSP stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $82.39. The price of the stock has increased by 6.92% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP Finance, CFO & Treasurer Douglas S Sharp sold 6,111 shares of NSP stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $81.81. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Legal, Gen Counsel & Sec Daniel D Herink sold 5,000 shares of NSP stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $86.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.

President and COO Arthur A Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of NSP stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.

EVP of Sales & Marketing Jay E Mincks sold 3,000 shares of NSP stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has increased by 10.11% since.

Director Richard G Rawson sold 15,625 shares of NSP stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $82.15. The price of the stock has increased by 7.23% since.

Director Richard G Rawson sold 400 shares of NSP stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $77. The price of the stock has increased by 14.4% since.

