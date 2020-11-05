Waste Management Inc (WM) EVP & Chief Operation Officer John J Morris Sold $2.8 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Operation Officer of Waste Management Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John J Morris (insider trades) sold 23,803 shares of WM on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $116.59 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Waste Management Inc acts as a provider of waste management environmental services. The services provided by the company include collection, landfill, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and other services. Waste Management Inc has a market cap of $50.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.69 with a P/E ratio of 33.80 and P/S ratio of 3.38. The dividend yield of Waste Management Inc stocks is 1.80%. Waste Management Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of WM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $117.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

