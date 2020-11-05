Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R. Rettig (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of BILL on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $99.33 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $8.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.88 with and P/S ratio of 37.78.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $117.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $99.33. The price of the stock has increased by 11.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $110.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of BILL stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $118.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.15% since.

