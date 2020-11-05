  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tfs Financial Corp (TFSL) Chairman, President and CEO Marc A Stefanski Sold $852,689 of Shares

November 05, 2020 | About: TFSL +2.8%

Chairman, President and CEO of Tfs Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc A Stefanski (insider trades) sold 56,246 shares of TFSL on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $15.16 a share. The total sale was $852,689.

TFS Financial Corp is the holding company of the Third Federal Savings and Loan Association based in the United States. Its business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits. TFS Financial Corp has a market cap of $4.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.43 with a P/E ratio of 51.42 and P/S ratio of 14.51. The dividend yield of TFS Financial Corp stocks is 7.21%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with TFS Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Marc A Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of TFSL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $15.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TFSL, click here

.

