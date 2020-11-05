Tfs Financial Corp (TFSL) Chairman, President and CEO Marc A Stefanski Sold $852,689 of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Tfs Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc A Stefanski (insider trades) sold 56,246 shares of TFSL on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $15.16 a share. The total sale was $852,689.

TFS Financial Corp is the holding company of the Third Federal Savings and Loan Association based in the United States. Its business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits. TFS Financial Corp has a market cap of $4.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.43 with a P/E ratio of 51.42 and P/S ratio of 14.51. The dividend yield of TFS Financial Corp stocks is 7.21%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with TFS Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

