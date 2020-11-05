Clorox Co (CLX) EVP - General Counsel Laura Stein Sold $6 million of Shares

EVP - General Counsel of Clorox Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laura Stein (insider trades) sold 28,000 shares of CLX on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $214.46 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

Clorox Co is engaged in the household product market. The Company sells its products primarily through grocery stores, e-commerce channels and medical supply distributors. Clorox Co has a market cap of $26.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.98 with a P/E ratio of 23.72 and P/S ratio of 3.83. The dividend yield of Clorox Co stocks is 2.04%. Clorox Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Clorox Co the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Clorox Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

