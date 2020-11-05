Donald Smith & Co. Buys The Howard Hughes Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Loews Corp, Sells Gold Fields, Air France-KLM, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

Investment company Donald Smith & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys The Howard Hughes Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Loews Corp, Greenbrier Inc, Argonaut Gold Inc, sells Gold Fields, Air France-KLM, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Galiano Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald Smith & Co.. As of 2020Q3, Donald Smith & Co. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GBX, ARNGF, PCG, IWM,

GBX, ARNGF, PCG, IWM, Added Positions: HHC, FITB, L, AER, HA, DSSI, C, AIG, CPLP, PK, FLNG, VRS, KE, KEP, ANAT, AA,

HHC, FITB, L, AER, HA, DSSI, C, AIG, CPLP, PK, FLNG, VRS, KE, KEP, ANAT, AA, Reduced Positions: GFI, AFLYY, TMHC, IAG, AAWW, MU, KGC, GAU, TOL, CNA, MOS, JBLU, UNM, EGO, BZH, MHO, PLAB, UFS, EQX, SANM, RFP, AAVVF, GS, TPC, ASC, FLY, CLS, GPL, CPLG, BCEI, CAI, INSW, HBM, VTOL, PLG,

GFI, AFLYY, TMHC, IAG, AAWW, MU, KGC, GAU, TOL, CNA, MOS, JBLU, UNM, EGO, BZH, MHO, PLAB, UFS, EQX, SANM, RFP, AAVVF, GS, TPC, ASC, FLY, CLS, GPL, CPLG, BCEI, CAI, INSW, HBM, VTOL, PLG, Sold Out: ALO, AVHOQ,