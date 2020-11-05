Donald Smith & Co. Buys The Howard Hughes Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Loews Corp, Sells Gold Fields, Air France-KLM, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

Investment company Donald Smith & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys The Howard Hughes Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Loews Corp, Greenbrier Inc, Argonaut Gold Inc, sells Gold Fields, Air France-KLM, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Galiano Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald Smith & Co.. As of 2020Q3, Donald Smith & Co. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GBX, ARNGF, PCG, IWM,
- Added Positions: HHC, FITB, L, AER, HA, DSSI, C, AIG, CPLP, PK, FLNG, VRS, KE, KEP, ANAT, AA,
- Reduced Positions: GFI, AFLYY, TMHC, IAG, AAWW, MU, KGC, GAU, TOL, CNA, MOS, JBLU, UNM, EGO, BZH, MHO, PLAB, UFS, EQX, SANM, RFP, AAVVF, GS, TPC, ASC, FLY, CLS, GPL, CPLG, BCEI, CAI, INSW, HBM, VTOL, PLG,
- Sold Out: ALO, AVHOQ,
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 37,065,829 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,703,042 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.07%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 5,095,287 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
- JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 9,385,687 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
- Unum Group (UNM) - 6,010,562 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.78, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 313,235 shares as of . New Purchase: Argonaut Gold Inc (ARNGF)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Argonaut Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.73 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,127,485 shares as of . New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 816,049 shares as of . New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $164.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of . Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 106.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 499,188 shares as of . Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,468,390 shares as of . Added: Loews Corp (L)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Loews Corp by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $35.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,352,456 shares as of . Added: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc by 116.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 930,065 shares as of . Added: Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.68 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,277,071 shares as of . Added: Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Capital Product Partners LP by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.47, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,445,975 shares as of . Sold Out: Alio Gold Inc (ALO)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Alio Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.26 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $1.26. Sold Out: Avianca Holdings SA (AVHOQ)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Avianca Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $0.26 and $0.59, with an estimated average price of $0.4. Reduced: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Gold Fields Ltd by 55.62%. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.34%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 7,487,663 shares as of . Reduced: Air France-KLM (AFLYY)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Air France-KLM by 37.34%. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $4.97, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 10,236,049 shares as of . Reduced: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $43.88 and $62.36, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 1,160,344 shares as of . Reduced: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 34.28%. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 3,339,491 shares as of . Reduced: Galiano Gold Inc (GAU)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Galiano Gold Inc by 40.41%. The sale prices were between $1.3 and $2.04, with an estimated average price of $1.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 12,160,839 shares as of . Reduced: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 99.87%. The sale prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 415 shares as of .
