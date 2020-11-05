  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tripadvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site

November 05, 2020 | About: NAS:TRIP +4.21%

PR Newswire

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) issued its third quarter 2020 earnings press release and management's prepared remarks, which are available now at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. These documents are also available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live audiocast and replay will be available to the public at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the conference call and the webcast will be accessible for at least twelve months following the conference call.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, September 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

TRIP-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-inc-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-site-301167536.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor


