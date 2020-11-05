  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Live Nation Entertainment To Present At Liberty Investor Meeting

November 05, 2020 | About: NYSE:LYV +3.11%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Liberty's Investor Meeting at approximately 8:45 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 19, 2020. During the presentation, Mr. Rapino may discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-to-present-at-liberty-investor-meeting-301167543.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


