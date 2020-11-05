PR Newswire
LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 5, 2020
LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2020 on Thursday November 12th, 2020 after the close of regular market hours.
Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NYSE:GLOB. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:GLOB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:GLOB
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:GLOB
Conference call access information is:
US & Canada +1 (888) 346-2877
International +1 (412) 902-4257
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/
About Globant (NYSE:NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.
We have more than 12,300 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were recognized as a 2020 Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Paula Conde & Amit Singh, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230
Media contact:
Wanda Weigert
Globant, [email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-12th-301167317.html
SOURCE Globant