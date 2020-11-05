REGENXBIO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced it will present at the following November investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Presentation: Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. ET

Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Presentation: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

