ArcBest LTL Carrier ABF Freight Receives 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has received a 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award.

Each year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognizes industry leaders in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency. ABF is one of 17 shipper and logistics companies to receive this distinction for 2020; ABF also received SmartWay Excellence Awards in 2019, 2018 and 2014.

"We are very proud that the EPA has again recognized our commitment to maintaining clean air and environmental quality," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "At ArcBest and ABF, we are intently focused on our mission to connect and positively impact the world through solving logistics challenges. We always strive to be a responsible corporate citizen; choosing practices that contribute to environmental sustainability is a big part of that."

ABF Freight has been a SmartWay partner since 2006. For over 44 years, ABF has been conserving fuel and reducing emissions by voluntarily limiting the maximum speed of its trucks. ABF also reduces fuel consumption and enhances efficiency through a stringent equipment maintenance and replacement program.

EPA's SmartWay is an innovative, voluntary, public-private market-driven initiative that helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency. It helps shippers, carriers and logistics companies reduce fuel use, lower air emissions and save money. Nearly 3,700 companies participate in SmartWay. Since 2004, SmartWay partners have collectively saved $37.5 billion in fuel costs, reduced air pollutants by 134 million tons and saved 280 million barrels of oil.

"EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award," said Karl Simon, director, EPA's Transportation & Climate Division. "These shipper and logistics company Award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to manufacture quality products and arrange efficient shipping so that our families get the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children."

The 2020 SmartWay Excellence Awards were announced Nov. 5 at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs.

