Union Pacific Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

November 05, 2020 | About: NYSE:UNP +2.85%

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 5, 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable December 30, 2020, to shareholders of record November 30, 2020.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 121 consecutive years.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the SEC on October 22, 2020. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


