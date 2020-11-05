  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

November 05, 2020 | About: NYSE:DOV +2.89%

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.495 (forty-nine and one-half cents) per share, payable on December 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.  

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Corporate Development

Vice President -- Communications

and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

[email protected]


Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-declares-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301167537.html

SOURCE Dover


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)