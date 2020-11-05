ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2020

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2020 decreased 50.1% when compared to October 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 44.9% in Mexico, 41.5% in Puerto Rico and 67.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2020 and from October 1 through October 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 2,478,834 1,365,772 (44.9)

28,262,695 12,914,498 (54.3) Domestic Traffic 1,417,569 923,189 (34.9)

13,784,943 7,056,318 (48.8) International Traffic 1,061,265 442,583 (58.3)

14,477,752 5,858,180 (59.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 658,632 385,608 (41.5)

7,730,812 3,891,401 (49.7) Domestic Traffic 595,129 374,669 (37.0)

6,910,267 3,640,380 (47.3) International Traffic 63,503 10,939 (82.8)

820,545 251,021 (69.4) Colombia 1,037,040 333,465 (67.8)

9,844,591 3,155,193 (67.9) Domestic Traffic 886,874 292,305 (67.0)

8,344,540 2,704,278 (67.6) International Traffic 150,166 41,160 (72.6)

1,500,051 450,915 (69.9) Total Traffic 4,174,506 2,084,845 (50.1)

45,838,098 19,961,092 (56.5) Domestic Traffic 2,899,572 1,590,163 (45.2)

29,039,750 13,400,976 (53.9) International Traffic 1,274,934 494,682 (61.2)

16,798,348 6,560,116 (60.9)

Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).

In Colombia, starting September 1, 2020, the following airports reestablished passenger commercial flights under the initial phase of the gradual connectivity plan announced by the Civil Aviation Authority: José María Córdova in Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera in Medellín and Los Garzones in Montería. In addition, Carepa and Quibdó airports restarted operations on September 21, 2020, while Corozal airport restarted on October 2, 2020. International flights to Colombia resumed on September 21, 2020, albeit on a limited basis, as part of the gradual reactivation. Passengers on incoming international flights must submit negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of their departure to be allowed to board their flight and to enter the country.

In addition, passenger traffic in Mexico was affected by Hurricane Delta, which hit the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane on October 13 and 14, 2020. Cancun Airport remained closed for 16 hours starting 10:00 p.m. on October 13 while Cozumel Airport closed for 22 hours starting 5:00 pm on the same day. On October 26, 2020, the Yucatan Peninsula was hit by Hurricane Zeta, a category 1 storm. Cancun airport remained open, while Cozumel Airport was closed for 19 hours starting 5:00 pm on October 26.

Mexico Passenger Traffic













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,417,569 923,189 (34.9)

13,784,943 7,056,318 (48.8) CUN Cancun 758,707 591,005 (22.1)

7,462,241 4,091,857 (45.2) CZM Cozumel 11,085 4,967 (55.2)

158,887 51,338 (67.7) HUX Huatulco 57,042 30,620 (46.3)

632,923 244,504 (61.4) MID Merida 220,763 100,394 (54.5)

2,104,421 957,346 (54.5) MTT Minatitlan 12,173 6,680 (45.1)

117,488 51,212 (56.4) OAX Oaxaca 96,280 44,672 (53.6)

836,528 416,830 (50.2) TAP Tapachula 30,110 26,937 (10.5)

299,979 211,259 (29.6) VER Veracruz 125,608 62,207 (50.5)

1,161,016 543,366 (53.2) VSA Villahermosa 105,801 55,707 (47.3)

1,011,460 488,606 (51.7) International Traffic 1,061,265 442,583 (58.3)

14,477,752 5,858,180 (59.5) CUN Cancun 1,011,657 419,731 (58.5)

13,682,731 5,452,097 (60.2) CZM Cozumel 14,750 10,857 (26.4)

301,342 165,060 (45.2) HUX Huatulco 1,943 365 (81.2)

109,602 78,726 (28.2) MID Merida 14,529 2,909 (80.0)

171,793 69,228 (59.7) MTT Minatitlan 441 439 (0.5)

6,428 2,706 (57.9) OAX Oaxaca 10,137 4,031 (60.2)

119,286 50,672 (57.5) TAP Tapachula 637 667 4.7

10,932 6,010 (45.0) VER Veracruz 5,378 1,608 (70.1)

57,727 19,890 (65.5) VSA Villahermosa 1,793 1,976 10.2

17,911 13,791 (23.0) Traffic Total Mexico 2,478,834 1,365,772 (44.9)

28,262,695 12,914,498 (54.3) CUN Cancun 1,770,364 1,010,736 (42.9)

21,144,972 9,543,954 (54.9) CZM Cozumel 25,835 15,824 (38.7)

460,229 216,398 (53.0) HUX Huatulco 58,985 30,985 (47.5)

742,525 323,230 (56.5) MID Merida 235,292 103,303 (56.1)

2,276,214 1,026,574 (54.9) MTT Minatitlan 12,614 7,119 (43.6)

123,916 53,918 (56.5) OAX Oaxaca 106,417 48,703 (54.2)

955,814 467,502 (51.1) TAP Tapachula 30,747 27,604 (10.2)

310,911 217,269 (30.1) VER Veracruz 130,986 63,815 (51.3)

1,218,743 563,256 (53.8) VSA Villahermosa 107,594 57,683 (46.4)

1,029,371 502,397 (51.2)

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 658,632 385,608 (41.5)

7,730,812 3,891,401 (49.7) Domestic Traffic 595,129 374,669 (37.0)

6,910,267 3,640,380 (47.3) International Traffic 63,503 10,939 (82.8)

820,545 251,021 (69.4)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 886,874 292,305 (67.0)

8,344,540 2,704,278 (67.6) MDE Rionegro 637,699 176,138 (72.4)

6,047,231 1,883,903 (68.8) EOH Medellin 96,810 54,411 (43.8)

898,458 329,343 (63.3) MTR Monteria 89,871 33,015 (63.3)

824,442 307,734 (62.7) APO Carepa 21,434 9,998 (53.4)

184,821 62,452 (66.2) UIB Quibdo 33,932 16,246 (52.1)

313,104 105,003 (66.5) CZU Corozal 7,128 2,497 (65.0)

76,484 15,843 (79.3) International Traffic 150,166 41,160 (72.6)

1,500,051 450,915 (69.9) MDE Rionegro 150,166 41,160 (72.6)

1,500,051 450,915 (69.9) EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,037,040 333,465 (67.8)

9,844,591 3,155,193 (67.9) MDE Rionegro 787,865 217,298 (72.4)

7,547,282 2,334,818 (69.1) EOH Medellin 96,810 54,411 (43.8)

898,458 329,343 (63.3) MTR Monteria 89,871 33,015 (63.3)

824,442 307,734 (62.7) APO Carepa 21,434 9,998 (53.4)

184,821 62,452 (66.2) UIB Quibdo 33,932 16,246 (52.1)

313,104 105,003 (66.5) CZU Corozal 7,128 2,497 (65.0)

76,484 15,843 (79.3)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:





ASUR

Lic. Adolfo Castro

+52-55-5284-0408

[email protected] InspIR Group

Susan Borinelli

+1-646-330-5907

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-october-2020-301167305.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.