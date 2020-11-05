ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 44.9% in Mexico, 41.5% in Puerto Rico and 67.8% in Colombia
PR Newswire
MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2020
MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2020 decreased 50.1% when compared to October 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 44.9% in Mexico, 41.5% in Puerto Rico and 67.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NYSE:ASR. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:ASR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:ASR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:ASR
This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2020 and from October 1 through October 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Mexico
2,478,834
1,365,772
(44.9)
28,262,695
12,914,498
(54.3)
Domestic Traffic
1,417,569
923,189
(34.9)
13,784,943
7,056,318
(48.8)
International Traffic
1,061,265
442,583
(58.3)
14,477,752
5,858,180
(59.5)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
658,632
385,608
(41.5)
7,730,812
3,891,401
(49.7)
Domestic Traffic
595,129
374,669
(37.0)
6,910,267
3,640,380
(47.3)
International Traffic
63,503
10,939
(82.8)
820,545
251,021
(69.4)
Colombia
1,037,040
333,465
(67.8)
9,844,591
3,155,193
(67.9)
Domestic Traffic
886,874
292,305
(67.0)
8,344,540
2,704,278
(67.6)
International Traffic
150,166
41,160
(72.6)
1,500,051
450,915
(69.9)
Total Traffic
4,174,506
2,084,845
(50.1)
45,838,098
19,961,092
(56.5)
Domestic Traffic
2,899,572
1,590,163
(45.2)
29,039,750
13,400,976
(53.9)
International Traffic
1,274,934
494,682
(61.2)
16,798,348
6,560,116
(60.9)
Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:
As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.
To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).
In Colombia, starting September 1, 2020, the following airports reestablished passenger commercial flights under the initial phase of the gradual connectivity plan announced by the Civil Aviation Authority: José María Córdova in Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera in Medellín and Los Garzones in Montería. In addition, Carepa and Quibdó airports restarted operations on September 21, 2020, while Corozal airport restarted on October 2, 2020. International flights to Colombia resumed on September 21, 2020, albeit on a limited basis, as part of the gradual reactivation. Passengers on incoming international flights must submit negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of their departure to be allowed to board their flight and to enter the country.
In addition, passenger traffic in Mexico was affected by Hurricane Delta, which hit the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane on October 13 and 14, 2020. Cancun Airport remained closed for 16 hours starting 10:00 p.m. on October 13 while Cozumel Airport closed for 22 hours starting 5:00 pm on the same day. On October 26, 2020, the Yucatan Peninsula was hit by Hurricane Zeta, a category 1 storm. Cancun airport remained open, while Cozumel Airport was closed for 19 hours starting 5:00 pm on October 26.
Mexico Passenger Traffic
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
1,417,569
923,189
(34.9)
13,784,943
7,056,318
(48.8)
CUN
Cancun
758,707
591,005
(22.1)
7,462,241
4,091,857
(45.2)
CZM
Cozumel
11,085
4,967
(55.2)
158,887
51,338
(67.7)
HUX
Huatulco
57,042
30,620
(46.3)
632,923
244,504
(61.4)
MID
Merida
220,763
100,394
(54.5)
2,104,421
957,346
(54.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,173
6,680
(45.1)
117,488
51,212
(56.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
96,280
44,672
(53.6)
836,528
416,830
(50.2)
TAP
Tapachula
30,110
26,937
(10.5)
299,979
211,259
(29.6)
VER
Veracruz
125,608
62,207
(50.5)
1,161,016
543,366
(53.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
105,801
55,707
(47.3)
1,011,460
488,606
(51.7)
International Traffic
1,061,265
442,583
(58.3)
14,477,752
5,858,180
(59.5)
CUN
Cancun
1,011,657
419,731
(58.5)
13,682,731
5,452,097
(60.2)
CZM
Cozumel
14,750
10,857
(26.4)
301,342
165,060
(45.2)
HUX
Huatulco
1,943
365
(81.2)
109,602
78,726
(28.2)
MID
Merida
14,529
2,909
(80.0)
171,793
69,228
(59.7)
MTT
Minatitlan
441
439
(0.5)
6,428
2,706
(57.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
10,137
4,031
(60.2)
119,286
50,672
(57.5)
TAP
Tapachula
637
667
4.7
10,932
6,010
(45.0)
VER
Veracruz
5,378
1,608
(70.1)
57,727
19,890
(65.5)
VSA
Villahermosa
1,793
1,976
10.2
17,911
13,791
(23.0)
Traffic Total Mexico
2,478,834
1,365,772
(44.9)
28,262,695
12,914,498
(54.3)
CUN
Cancun
1,770,364
1,010,736
(42.9)
21,144,972
9,543,954
(54.9)
CZM
Cozumel
25,835
15,824
(38.7)
460,229
216,398
(53.0)
HUX
Huatulco
58,985
30,985
(47.5)
742,525
323,230
(56.5)
MID
Merida
235,292
103,303
(56.1)
2,276,214
1,026,574
(54.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,614
7,119
(43.6)
123,916
53,918
(56.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
106,417
48,703
(54.2)
955,814
467,502
(51.1)
TAP
Tapachula
30,747
27,604
(10.2)
310,911
217,269
(30.1)
VER
Veracruz
130,986
63,815
(51.3)
1,218,743
563,256
(53.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
107,594
57,683
(46.4)
1,029,371
502,397
(51.2)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
SJU Total
658,632
385,608
(41.5)
7,730,812
3,891,401
(49.7)
Domestic Traffic
595,129
374,669
(37.0)
6,910,267
3,640,380
(47.3)
International Traffic
63,503
10,939
(82.8)
820,545
251,021
(69.4)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
886,874
292,305
(67.0)
8,344,540
2,704,278
(67.6)
MDE
Rionegro
637,699
176,138
(72.4)
6,047,231
1,883,903
(68.8)
EOH
Medellin
96,810
54,411
(43.8)
898,458
329,343
(63.3)
MTR
Monteria
89,871
33,015
(63.3)
824,442
307,734
(62.7)
APO
Carepa
21,434
9,998
(53.4)
184,821
62,452
(66.2)
UIB
Quibdo
33,932
16,246
(52.1)
313,104
105,003
(66.5)
CZU
Corozal
7,128
2,497
(65.0)
76,484
15,843
(79.3)
International Traffic
150,166
41,160
(72.6)
1,500,051
450,915
(69.9)
MDE
Rionegro
150,166
41,160
(72.6)
1,500,051
450,915
(69.9)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,037,040
333,465
(67.8)
9,844,591
3,155,193
(67.9)
MDE
Rionegro
787,865
217,298
(72.4)
7,547,282
2,334,818
(69.1)
EOH
Medellin
96,810
54,411
(43.8)
898,458
329,343
(63.3)
MTR
Monteria
89,871
33,015
(63.3)
824,442
307,734
(62.7)
APO
Carepa
21,434
9,998
(53.4)
184,821
62,452
(66.2)
UIB
Quibdo
33,932
16,246
(52.1)
313,104
105,003
(66.5)
CZU
Corozal
7,128
2,497
(65.0)
76,484
15,843
(79.3)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
Contacts:
ASUR
InspIR Group
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-october-2020-301167305.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.