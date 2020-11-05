  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Harte Hanks To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Investor Conference Call on November 12, 2020

November 05, 2020 | About: OTCPK:HRTH +5.64% OTCPK:HRTH +5.64%

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks (OTCQX: HRTH), a leading data-driven multi-channel marketing solutions firm, announced today that the company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after the close of the market.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the live call, please dial (800) 263-0877 (toll free) or (646) 828-8143 and reference conference ID 6721741. The conference call will also be webcast live in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website and can be accessed from the link here.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a telephonic replay will be available for 48 hours by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and using the pin number 6721741. The replay will also be available for at least 90 days in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks has approximately 3,200 employees located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, or email us at [email protected].

Investor Relations Contact:
Sheila Ennis
Abernathy MacGregor
415-745-3294
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harte-hanks-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-results-and-host-investor-conference-call-on-november-12-2020-301167456.html

SOURCE Harte Hanks


