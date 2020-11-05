MGIC Investment & Halozyme Therapeutics Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; First Bancorp, The Geo Group & Mednax to Join S&P SmallCap 600

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 13:
- First Bancorp (NASD:FBNC) will replace AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:AMAG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Covis Group is acquiring AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
- MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) will replace The Geo Group Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:GEO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and The Geo Group will replace Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASD:GPOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.(NASD:HALO) will replace Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mednax will replace Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. The GEO Group and Mednax are more representative of the small-cap market space. Gulfport Energy and Washington Prime Group are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
November 13, 2020
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
MGIC Investment
MTG
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Halozyme Therapeutics
HALO
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Geo Group
GEO
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Mednax
MD
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
First Bancorp
FBNC
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Geo Group
GEO
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Mednax
MD
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
AMAG Pharmaceuticals
AMAG
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Gulfport Energy
GPOR
Energy
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Washington Prime Group
WPG
Real Estate
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
