CatchMark CEO Brian Davis to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced today that Brian M. Davis, Chief Executive Officer, will be providing a company overview at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 8:00 am ET.

The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of CatchMark's website at www.catchmark.com. Access to the conference webcast is available through REITworld registration here.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of September 30, 2020

