Dubber "Best of Breed" UCR & Voice Intelligence Cloud selected for IBM Cloud for Telecommunications Services

Integrated Cloud offering to unlock efficiency and new services across Service Provider Networks globally

Addresses critical customer challenges in compliance, customer experience and security at scale

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), has been chosen as the recording and data capture platform for IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. Dubber's Voice Intelligence Cloud will enable Service Providers to deliver next-generation Unified Call Recording and Voice AI Services on a unified cloud platform. IBM announced Dubber on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications today, selecting 'best-of-breed' solutions proven in leading Service Provider environments, as critical elements of the solution.

The only Unified Call Recording™ (UCR) solution integrated and interoperable with IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, Dubber enables Service Providers to offer solutions critical to their customers addressing compliance mandates, improving sales and service performance and unlocking the possibilities contained within voice data.

"IBM has assembled world-class 'best of breed' services to form a compelling Cloud offering for Service Providers with Dubber as a core component and the only Australian based company involved in the global offering," said James Slaney, co-founder, Dubber.

Today's announcements furthers Dubber's leadership globally in UCR and voice data as a service, increasing its ability to offer new services to its more than 140 Service Provider customers globally - and, for IBM to do the same with its global network of Service Provider customers.

"In simple terms, IBM and Dubber enable service providers to differentiate and create value from the conversations occurring on the network by making call recording and voice data as a service ubiquitous and open. All conversations can be captured in the Cloud, and converted to AI-enriched data," added Slaney. "Dubber will make it easy to capture all calls - from traditional landlines to 5G services, and any end-point provisioned by the Service Provider."

The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications enables digital transformation today. The ability to convert the content of any communication into usable data presents an opportunity for endless use cases and for IBM to demonstrate its unparalleled capability to create value from the data using AI and machine learning. IBM and Dubber have a well-established partnership in the area of voice data.

Data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) now play an expansive and critical role in generating new business value, lowering costs and improving customer advocacy. Where and how calls occur have dispersed - a trend likely to be accelerated by 5G adoption - requiring new unified solutions that capture data from any end-point. Dubber on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications ushers in a new era of Unified Call Recording from any end-point with all voice data unified in one Cloud platform delivering insights, automation and compliance like never before. Dubber eliminates the need for costly hardware, services and lock-in contracts - and enables Service Providers to eliminate operating costs while boosting performance.

This ASX release has been approved for release to ASX by Steve McGovern, CEO & Managing Director.

For further information on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications visit:

https://newsroom.ibm.com/Introducing-IBM-Cloud-for-Telecommunications-with-35-Partners-Committed-to-Join-IBMs-Ecosystem-and-Help-Drive-Business-Transformation

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

