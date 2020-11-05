Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO George Hu Sold $5 million of Shares

COO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Hu (insider trades) sold 18,488 shares of TWLO on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $272.35 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $49.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $307.54 with and P/S ratio of 28.25. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $333.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of TWLO stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $272.35. The price of the stock has increased by 12.92% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $313.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $313.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.

