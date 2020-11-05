Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) CEO Samuel N Hazen Sold $16.5 million of Shares

CEO of Hca Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Samuel N Hazen (insider trades) sold 121,875 shares of HCA on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $135.61 a share. The total sale was $16.5 million.

HCA Healthcare Inc is a health care services company. It operates general acute care hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and rehabilitation hospitals. The company also operates freestanding surgery centers. HCA Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $46.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.56 with a P/E ratio of 13.92 and P/S ratio of 0.94. The dividend yield of HCA Healthcare Inc stocks is 0.61%. HCA Healthcare Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated HCA Healthcare Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with HCA Healthcare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Samuel N Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $135.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Bill B Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of HCA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $139.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and CIO P. Martin Paslick sold 1,771 shares of HCA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $133.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.04% since.

SVP-Provider Relations Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of HCA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $127.75. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

SVP & Chief Ethics Officer Kathleen M Whalen sold 1,268 shares of HCA stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $124.41. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.

SVP and CIO P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $133.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.04% since.

SVP - Finance and Treasurer J William Morrow sold 3,840 shares of HCA stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $134.24. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HCA, click here