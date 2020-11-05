  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching Sold $508,520 of Shares

November 05, 2020 | About: DECK +6.71%

CFO of Deckers Outdoor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven J. Fasching (insider trades) sold 2,000 shares of DECK on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $254.26 a share. The total sale was $508,520.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is engaged in designing, marketing and distribution of footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyles use. Its primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a market cap of $7.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $278.57 with a P/E ratio of 25.28 and P/S ratio of 3.54. Deckers Outdoor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.80% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 2,000 shares of DECK stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $254.26. The price of the stock has increased by 9.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of DECK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has increased by 9.87% since.
  • SVP, General Counsel Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of DECK stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $264. The price of the stock has increased by 5.52% since.
  • President, Fashion Lifestyle Andrea O'donnell sold 4,325 shares of DECK stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $251.13. The price of the stock has increased by 10.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DECK, click here

.

Comments

