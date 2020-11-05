Everquote Inc (EVER) COO Jayme Mendal Sold $729,400 of Shares

COO of Everquote Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jayme Mendal (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EVER on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $36.47 a share. The total sale was $729,400.

EverQuote Inc has a market cap of $1.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.83 with and P/S ratio of 3.31. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with EverQuote Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Seth Birnbaum sold 14,722 shares of EVER stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $40.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.99% since.

President and CEO Seth Birnbaum sold 200 shares of EVER stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $40.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EVER stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $36.47. The price of the stock has increased by 9.21% since.

General Counsel and Secretary David W Mason sold 2,000 shares of EVER stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $34.36. The price of the stock has increased by 15.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EVER, click here