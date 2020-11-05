  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Everquote Inc (EVER) COO Jayme Mendal Sold $729,400 of Shares

November 05, 2020 | About: EVER +1.56%

COO of Everquote Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jayme Mendal (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EVER on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $36.47 a share. The total sale was $729,400.

EverQuote Inc has a market cap of $1.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.83 with and P/S ratio of 3.31. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with EverQuote Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Seth Birnbaum sold 14,722 shares of EVER stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $40.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.99% since.
  • President and CEO Seth Birnbaum sold 200 shares of EVER stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $40.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EVER stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $36.47. The price of the stock has increased by 9.21% since.
  • General Counsel and Secretary David W Mason sold 2,000 shares of EVER stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $34.36. The price of the stock has increased by 15.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EVER, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)