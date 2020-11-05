Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) EVP & General Counsel James H Graass Sold $645,540 of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Eagle Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James H Graass (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of EXP on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $92.22 a share. The total sale was $645,540.

Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. Eagle Materials Inc has a market cap of $3.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.13 with a P/E ratio of 25.10 and P/S ratio of 2.45. The dividend yield of Eagle Materials Inc stocks is 0.32%. Eagle Materials Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & General Counsel James H Graass sold 7,000 shares of EXP stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $92.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXP, click here