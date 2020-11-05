B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Chairman and Co-CEO Bryant R Riley Bought $3.8 million of Shares

Chairman and Co-CEO of B. Riley Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bryant R Riley (insider trades) bought 141,728 shares of RILY on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $26.66 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $3.8 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal and Principal Investments. B. Riley Financial Inc has a market cap of $761.430 million; its shares were traded at around $29.94 with a P/E ratio of 18.94 and P/S ratio of 1.24. The dividend yield of B. Riley Financial Inc stocks is 3.24%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with B. Riley Financial Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant R Riley bought 141,728 shares of RILY stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $26.66. The price of the stock has increased by 12.3% since.

Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant R Riley bought 60,000 shares of RILY stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $26.66. The price of the stock has increased by 12.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randall E Paulson bought 40,000 shares of RILY stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $26.65. The price of the stock has increased by 12.35% since.

