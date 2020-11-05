  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sold $7.1 million of Shares

November 05, 2020

CEO of Sps Commerce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Archie C. Black (insider trades) sold 77,960 shares of SPSC on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $91.37 a share. The total sale was $7.1 million.

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers. SPS Commerce Inc has a market cap of $3.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.66 with a P/E ratio of 81.12 and P/S ratio of 10.96. SPS Commerce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 25.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated SPS Commerce Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Archie C. Black sold 77,960 shares of SPSC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $91.37. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Martin J Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPSC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $88.9. The price of the stock has increased by 3.1% since.
  • Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,506 shares of SPSC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $86.07. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPSC, click here

.

