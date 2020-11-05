Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown Sold $4.6 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Q Brown (insider trades) sold 27,890 shares of MSI on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $164.54 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Motorola Solutions Inc is a communications equipment manufacturer. It provides communications infrastructure, devices such as two-way portable radios, and an array of communications network management and support services. Motorola Solutions Inc has a market cap of $27.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $160.85 with a P/E ratio of 35.97 and P/S ratio of 3.74. The dividend yield of Motorola Solutions Inc stocks is 1.60%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown sold 120,000 shares of MSI stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $164.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP and CAO Daniel G Pekofske sold 2,694 shares of MSI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $163.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

EVP, GC & Chief Admin Officer Mark S. Hacker sold 60,160 shares of MSI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $162. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

EVP, Products & Sales John P Molloy sold 11,975 shares of MSI stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.

