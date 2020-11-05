Resource Management, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, PepsiCo Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, EOG Resources Inc, IBERIABANK Corp

Investment company Resource Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, PepsiCo Inc, First Horizon National Corp, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, sells ISHARES TRUST, EOG Resources Inc, IBERIABANK Corp, Seagen Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Resource Management, LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 604,204 shares, 33.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 275,663 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 306,306 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 598,435 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLYV) - 565,665 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.25%

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,289 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,701 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $129.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $218.9 and $246.49, with an estimated average price of $233.2. The stock is now traded at around $264.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $175.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,271 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 115,088 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 61.90%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,224 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $183.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,954 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $287.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,385 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 124.18%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97.

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Resource Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.26%. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $109.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Resource Management, LLC still held 86,544 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 20.55%. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Resource Management, LLC still held 225,812 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 30.72%. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Resource Management, LLC still held 1,362 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Clorox Co by 29.98%. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $212.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Resource Management, LLC still held 1,455 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 30.45%. The sale prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $208.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Resource Management, LLC still held 1,197 shares as of .

Resource Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Resource Management, LLC still held 43,705 shares as of .