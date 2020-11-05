Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys Lam Research Corp, Raven Industries Inc, Sells Apple Inc

Investment company Capco Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lam Research Corp, Raven Industries Inc, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capco Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capco Asset Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Progressive Corp (PGR) - 390,754 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,660 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 141,778 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 292,490 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 39,716 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $399.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 40,522 shares as of .

Capco Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 523,774 shares as of .