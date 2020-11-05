  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys Lam Research Corp, Raven Industries Inc, Sells Apple Inc

November 05, 2020 | About: RAVN +3.29% LRCX +5.09%

Investment company Capco Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lam Research Corp, Raven Industries Inc, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capco Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capco Asset Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Capco Asset Management, LLC
  1. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 390,754 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,660 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%
  3. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 141,778 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8%
  4. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 292,490 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  5. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 39,716 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $399.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 40,522 shares as of .

Added: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Capco Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 523,774 shares as of .



