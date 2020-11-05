Icon Advisers Inc Buys Gold Fields, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

Investment company Icon Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Gold Fields, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Newmont Corp, International Paper Co, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, W R Grace, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Advisers Inc. As of 2020Q3, Icon Advisers Inc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of ICON ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icon+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 42,409 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 76,075 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 24,129 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 34,231 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 74,942 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $30.91, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $171.88 and $206.64, with an estimated average price of $191.94. The stock is now traded at around $208.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $255.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 110.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 196,100 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 239.94%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 62,077 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 441.44%. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 37,901 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 106.17%. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $122.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Extreme Networks Inc by 788.68%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,047,757 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Ebix Inc by 262.17%. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 247,000 shares as of .

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45.