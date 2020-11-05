Roundview Capital LLC Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Slack Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Roundview Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Slack Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundview Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Roundview Capital LLC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GUNR, ATVI, CAG, MNST, PKI, BHF, HLT, FND, AMD, GHC, DE, LOW, VIG, SBUX, VTV,

QSR, IAU, VOO, BIL, IGIB, BND, VCSH, BSV, ABT, AGG, LQD, MOAT, XLE, SCHB, SPY, TIP, VGSH, VNQ, VT, VDE, ADP, VEA, VO, VYM, UNP, IGSB, IVV, VXF, SPTM, VWO, VB, VXUS, SPMD, XLK, IEFA, BAC, HON, LYV, BATRA, SCHE, TRU, BR, TMO, TJX, SWK, SHW, DGX, NVO, NVR, CNNE, INTU, TT, HYG, CSX, Reduced Positions: SPTS, ABBV, MUB, BKK, FSLY, KO, CRM, CVX, QQQ, AYX, AAPL, RTX, INTC, VLO, SPAB, ZBH, NVDA, MSFT, PSX, SCHO, GS, MCD, LYB, VZ, CB, SCHH, XLU, XOM, BMY, AME, UHAL, DEO, AMZN, T, LMT, V, DIS, BAM, FB, WDAY, CMCSA, PPG, MRK, MDT, DD, GE, AXP, EDIV, APPN, BABA, MMM, SCHA, SCHX, HHC, BUD, CI, TRV, NKE, COST, SYY, DHR, CLX, C, JPM, WMT, WFC, HD, CHD, ILMN, ACN, GOOGL, PRF, NSC, MGK, HYS, EWY, EFA, LUV, BP, DOW, BA, KHC, FWONA, MANU, CSCO, BAH, SCHW, DG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 286,846 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,891 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 304,445 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,905 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 361,815 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,545 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,108 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,892 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,882 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $138.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,101 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,472 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 1573500.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,208 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 398,169 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $321.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,308 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 68,826 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 168,523 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 94.64%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of .

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $74.79.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.