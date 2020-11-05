Clark Estates Inc Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells WestRock Co, Korn Ferry, Meritor Inc

Investment company Clark Estates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Comcast Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Meridian Bioscience Inc, sells WestRock Co, Korn Ferry, Meritor Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Estates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Clark Estates Inc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LHX, VIVO, INTC, ALXN, NWFL, PRGS, MEI, B, MCFT,
- Added Positions: IPG, CMCSA, GSK, ABBV, MRK, PM, T, CI, XRX, JLL, CTSH, CAH, OMC, SWM, TRIP, MANU,
- Reduced Positions: WRK, WHR, CTVA, GOOGL, FB, FMC, PII, AZZ, AMZN, VIAC, IBM, FOXA, JNJ,
- Sold Out: KFY, MTOR, BBY, LEA, AMGN, OSK, CVI, MDT,
These are the top 5 holdings of CLARK ESTATES INC
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,092,039 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 171,000 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,000 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 1,287,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.71%
- FMC Corp (FMC) - 150,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $181.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $125.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Norwood Financial Corp (NWFL)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Norwood Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 129,516 shares as of .New Purchase: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.51 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of .Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,287,000 shares as of .Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of .Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $93.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 87,900 shares as of .Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 63,300 shares as of .Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of .Sold Out: Korn Ferry (KFY)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $29.58.Sold Out: Meritor Inc (MTOR)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Meritor Inc. The sale prices were between $18.22 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $22.49.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09.Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $123.55, with an estimated average price of $113.99.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $76.95.
