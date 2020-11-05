Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Novavax Inc, ISHARES SILVER TST

Investment company Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Comcast Corp, Facebook Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Novavax Inc, ISHARES SILVER TST, ADT Inc, JOYY Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMCSA, BRK.B, MS, UNH, AON, GS, MAR, C, WFC, LBRDK, V, GE, IMMU, HD, COOP, HLT, KL, DIS, MOS, NVDA, MCD, GM, PEP, INFY, NKE, JPM, MDT, UNP, DISH, PG, MBB, XLK, HRTX, BMY, MRK, IGIB, MNST, APD, SPCE, ETSY, VRTX, IRTC, QCOM, LYB, ZTS, DHR, EW, COST, TSM, IDXX, COF, ADBE, ISRG, NDSN, AEP, MDLZ, INTU, FTNT, TSCO, MA, CHTR, ITB, BHC, AMX, ZNGA, DBD, PDS, WTER, FCEL, NAK,

BAC, GLD, IWD, LCTX, LQD, AGE, SDC, PWB, Sold Out: NVAX, SLV, ADT, YY, ET, RYI, CDEV,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 47,981 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 124,251 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 68,549 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 97,767 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,168 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.37%

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 41,744 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 6,724 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 28,822 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,458 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $185.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,981 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 158.37%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 25,168 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 407.49%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1763.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,964 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 119.39%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3322.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 313.64%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $294.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,038 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $287.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,211 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.17%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 26,317 shares as of .

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $79.44 and $178.51, with an estimated average price of $120.77.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in ADT Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $9.71.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Ryerson Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $5.8.