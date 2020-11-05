  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
insider
Retirement Network Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells 3M Co, Microchip Technology Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST

November 05, 2020 | About: MSFT +3.19% BMY -2.57% MINT +0.02% QCLN +8.76% T +1.74% ATVI +0.97% VNLA +0.06% VO +2.04% VGT +3.18% VOO +1.96% VXF +2.8% VDC +0.79%

Investment company Retirement Network (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells 3M Co, Microchip Technology Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, FIRST TRUST EXCH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Network. As of 2020Q3, Retirement Network owns 324 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Network
  1. JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 459,627 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 323,117 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
  3. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) - 298,602 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
  4. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 86,816 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  5. Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) - 1,116 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.97%
New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)

Retirement Network initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.63%. The holding were 459,627 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $188.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,245 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $326.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $321.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,318 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF)

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,488 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDC)

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $166.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Retirement Network added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 185.41%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 20,273 shares as of .

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Retirement Network added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3348.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 31,728 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Retirement Network added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,075 shares as of .

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Retirement Network added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 15150.94%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,083 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Retirement Network added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,574 shares as of .

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Retirement Network added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of .

Sold Out: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FBT)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $150.39 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $163.47.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXH)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $89.29 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $93.67.

Sold Out: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.



