Retirement Network Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells 3M Co, Microchip Technology Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST

Investment company Retirement Network (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells 3M Co, Microchip Technology Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, FIRST TRUST EXCH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Network. As of 2020Q3, Retirement Network owns 324 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNLA, VO, VGT, VOO, VXF, VDC, SKYY, FNI, FAN, HIG, JKK, EMR, SHV, TRU, VOT, VB, VV, USHY, GSLC, SCHP, JKH, GLDM, SNOW, DPHC, IRBT, WYNN, UAA, TSN, REGN, INO, GILD,

MSFT, BMY, MINT, USMV, MOAT, QCLN, T, SBUX, BRK.B, ATVI, BIIB, SCHD, BA, SCHW, V, SYK, AMAT, ADI, GD, RTX, WMT, DIS, LMT, CMCSA, NKE, AMZN, AAPL, MA, LOW, STZ, UNH, MTUM, SMMU, VZ, FMB, CRM, LRCX, MCD, NOW, LQD, MO, QQQ, ROP, AVGO, VIG, SHY, SHYG, XLP, INTC, ADBE, CVX, CSCO, KO, NNN, DUK, XOM, BKNG, PFE, PPL, EA, SON, AFL, ARCC, BCE, UL, CMA, PAYX, PPH, CCI, WBA, ES, IJK, IEF, LUV, KMB, KSS, PM, MGM, MRK, CODI, MAA, Reduced Positions: MMM, MCHP, QTEC, FDN, IVE, HON, GOOGL, VYM, PG, UPS, SPGI, VEEV, NEE, D, FDL, TSLA, SPYG, CIM, WM, QQEW, XLV, HD, GIS, DHR, ED, BLK, IPAC, VBK, EWL, IWM, MBB, MUB, PZA, VUG, VTV, SHM, VSS, TFI, TIP, TLT, VNQ, VBR, OTIS, ABT, AMGN, BAX, CRL, DE, MDT, MET, NOC, PINS, CARR, IGLB, AGG, BWX, EWC, FLOT, GLD, GXC, HYD, HYS, IEMG, IEUR,

JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 459,627 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 323,117 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) - 298,602 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 86,816 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) - 1,116 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.97%

Retirement Network initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.63%. The holding were 459,627 shares as of .

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $188.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,245 shares as of .

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $326.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of .

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $321.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,318 shares as of .

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,488 shares as of .

Retirement Network initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $166.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of .

Retirement Network added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 185.41%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 20,273 shares as of .

Retirement Network added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3348.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 31,728 shares as of .

Retirement Network added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,075 shares as of .

Retirement Network added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 15150.94%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,083 shares as of .

Retirement Network added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,574 shares as of .

Retirement Network added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of .

Retirement Network sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $150.39 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $163.47.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $89.29 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $93.67.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.